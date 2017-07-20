Doggie Hamlet
"Doggie Hamlet" an experimental performance piece by Ann Carlson, borrows from "The Story of Edgar Sawtelle" and "Hamlet" to explore humanity's relationship to the pastoral. "Doggie Hamlet," by Ann Carlson, features sheep, sheepdogs and human performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jackson Hole News And Guide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|May '17
|powermack
|1
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr '17
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC