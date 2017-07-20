Dancer returns home for school performances before competing in the States
Hip hop dancer Briannah Whakatau, originally from New Plymouth, performed with her group, the Bubblegum Dance Crew at Central School on Friday. The former Taranaki hip-hoper once aspired to be like New Zealand's award-winning choreographer and dancer, Parris Goebal and now she is working under her as part of the Bubblegum Dance Crew.
