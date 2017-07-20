DanceNOW showcase to kick off 2017 Bates Dance Festival

Christal Brown's company INSPIRIT will perform "The Opulence of Integrity," a forceful multimedia work that adapts the story of Muhammad Ali to explore the struggle for identity of men of color in the U.S. A showcase of dynamic new works by New England dance artists will open the Bates Dance Festival's 2017 performance series and 35th season. Titled DanceNOW, the performances will take place Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Bates College's air-conditioned Schaeffer Theatre at 329 College Street in Lewiston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.