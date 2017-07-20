DanceNOW showcase to kick off 2017 Bates Dance Festival
Christal Brown's company INSPIRIT will perform "The Opulence of Integrity," a forceful multimedia work that adapts the story of Muhammad Ali to explore the struggle for identity of men of color in the U.S. A showcase of dynamic new works by New England dance artists will open the Bates Dance Festival's 2017 performance series and 35th season. Titled DanceNOW, the performances will take place Friday and Saturday, July 7 and 8, at 7:30 p.m. in Bates College's air-conditioned Schaeffer Theatre at 329 College Street in Lewiston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Twin City Times.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|May '17
|powermack
|1
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr '17
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC