Dance: San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival opens July 8 at Opera House
The San Francisco Ethnic Dance Festival, now in its 39th season, is an intoxicating kaleidoscope - vibrantly-hued costumes, soulful live music and exuberant dancing that spotlights cultures from around the world. It feeds all your senses, even ones you didn't know you had.
