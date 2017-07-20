Bach music festival to feature music, dance

Blue Hill Bach will begin its seventh season with its annual summer music festival, opening on Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. with "1723: Herr Bach Comes to Town" at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill. The concert will feature works from Bach's first year in Leipzig-the Prelude and Fugue 547 and Cantata 40, Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes-as well as music by Georg Philipp Telemann and Christoph Graupner, who were offered but turned down the cantor position at Leipzig's Thomaskirche that Bach assumed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Island Ad-Vantages.