Bach music festival to feature music, dance
Blue Hill Bach will begin its seventh season with its annual summer music festival, opening on Thursday, July 20, at 7:30 p.m. with "1723: Herr Bach Comes to Town" at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill. The concert will feature works from Bach's first year in Leipzig-the Prelude and Fugue 547 and Cantata 40, Darzu ist erschienen der Sohn Gottes-as well as music by Georg Philipp Telemann and Christoph Graupner, who were offered but turned down the cantor position at Leipzig's Thomaskirche that Bach assumed.
