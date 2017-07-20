Arts Umbrella Dance Company goes Dutch
The Arts Umbrella Dance Company is taking Europe by storm, reports artistic director Artemis Gordon. She spoke to the Straight right after a sold-out gig met with a standing ovation at a new Nederlands Dans Theater venue in The Hague.
