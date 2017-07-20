Arts Umbrella Dance Company goes Dutch

Arts Umbrella Dance Company goes Dutch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Georgia Straight

The Arts Umbrella Dance Company is taking Europe by storm, reports artistic director Artemis Gordon. She spoke to the Straight right after a sold-out gig met with a standing ovation at a new Nederlands Dans Theater venue in The Hague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Georgia Straight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows May '17 trump4ever 1
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... May '17 powermack 1
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr '17 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC