ADF Preview: An Oral History of the Early AIDS Crisis Becomes Dance...

Sean Dorsey Dance: The Missing Generation Wednesday, July 5 & Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m., $10-$27 Reynolds Industries Theater, Durham What drives someone to devote well over a thousand hours of research, editing, and rehearsal to a single dance? For trans choreographer Sean Dorsey , who makes his American Dance Festival debut this week with The Missing Generation , part of it was the realization of how much even he, a longtime activist and a self-avowed "history nerd", didn't know about the time when the LGBTQ community faced its most existential threat.

