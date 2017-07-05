ADF Preview: An Oral History of the Early AIDS Crisis Becomes Dance...
Sean Dorsey Dance: The Missing Generation Wednesday, July 5 & Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m., $10-$27 Reynolds Industries Theater, Durham What drives someone to devote well over a thousand hours of research, editing, and rehearsal to a single dance? For trans choreographer Sean Dorsey , who makes his American Dance Festival debut this week with The Missing Generation , part of it was the realization of how much even he, a longtime activist and a self-avowed "history nerd", didn't know about the time when the LGBTQ community faced its most existential threat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres...
|Jun 23
|Art
|1
|Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows
|May '17
|trump4ever
|1
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ...
|May '17
|powermack
|1
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr '17
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC