A French Choreographer Who Plays With...

A French Choreographer Who Plays With the DNA of Dance

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jul 4 Read more: The New York Times

Ten thousand gestures, 25 dancers, an hourlong performance. "It's a one-line idea!" said Boris Charmatz, the French choreographer, who was watching a rehearsal of his new work from the front row of seats in the cavernous, chilly Mayfield Depot, a former train station here.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BWW Review: Chorus Line at CPCC Remains as Fres... Jun 23 Art 1
Trump Closes NEA, Taxes Shows May '17 trump4ever 1
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Heidi Duckler Dance Theatre to Bring Immersive ... May '17 powermack 1
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr '17 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... (Dec '16) Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Sudan
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,883 • Total comments across all topics: 282,301,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC