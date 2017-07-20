2017 Ten Tiny Dances brings performance to downtown Beaverton

The City of Beaverton will present the innovative Ten Tiny Dances on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at Beaverton City Park, SW Fifth St & Hall Blvd. Ten Tiny Dances is a free, public event featuring a wide variety of dancers who represent modern, contemporary, and traditional ethnic dance forms. Here's the schedule of events: The traditional lion dance is a form of dance in the Chinese culture and other Asian countries in which performers mimic a lion's movements in costume.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oregonian.