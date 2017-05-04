Warwick fitness enthusiasts to take to dance floor during Coventry Does Strictly
Fitness enthusiasts from Warwick will be taking to the dance floor for charity this weekend at one of the region's annual fundraisers. Coventry Does Strictly, which is organised by Dancing Feet, is a popular dance extravaganza where 18 novices are taught to dance in eight weeks before competing over two nights in front of crowds and a panel of judges.
