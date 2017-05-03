Smuin dancers debut Trey McIntyre's 'Be Here Now'

Celebrations for the 50th anniversary of the "Summer of Love" are underway, and, as the saying goes, "If you can remember the '60s, then you weren't really there." But for those too young to recall that era or who need their memories jogged to focus on the key ingredients - drugs, sex, rock 'n' roll, hippies, yippies, communes and the counterculture - the Smuin dance company can help.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.