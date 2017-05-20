On any given evening, you're likely to run into Pilafian commingling with regulars of the downtown arts district scene, catching the latest works of a touring dance company, or supporting the efforts of an area choreographer. On the occasion that he can't attend a performance, Pilafian has been known to send personal notes of regret and support, underscoring an equal regard for both the art and the artist, and reinforcing his role as an esteemed community mentor.

