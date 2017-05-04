Opera Review: Philharmonia Baroque Stages Rameau-Voltaire's Le Temple de la Gloire

Imagine the leading French composer of the mid-18th century, Jean-Philippe Rameau, combining forces with the period's leading French writer and thinker, Voltaire, in an opera intended to provide for King Louis XV of France an allegorical object lesson in what it takes to be a great ruler. Then imagine that this opera was first staged not in an opera house or a palace but rather in a temporary theatre in the stables, La Grande Ecurie, at Versailles in 1745.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.