Mendocino College Spring Dance Festival provides a strong platform...

The Mendocino College Spring Dance Festival celebrates the diversity of dance and how it unites people of all ages and ethnicities in its 16th year! Dancers take to the Mendocino College stage on Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. to share what they have to say, through movement, with audience members who come to witness this very popular annual event. Through hip hop, jazz, contemporary, ballet, tap dance, and Middle Eastern dance, this year's event promises to be dazzling! “The Spring Dance Festival provides a strong platform for the voices of the next generation” says Eryn Schon-Brunner, director of this year's production.

