London dance students perform on The Next Step tonight on Family Channel
Dance Extreme students perform in a scene from an episode of The Next Step, which will air tonight on Family Channel. A new episode of The Next Step, Livin' On A Prayer, is on Family Channel at 4:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. featuring five students from Dance Extreme, whose instructor Rachel Ross, was assistant choreographer when the show was taped last year.
