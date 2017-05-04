Israeli dancers offer different Jerusalem tour
Just follow modern dancers Nadav Zelner and Tamar Sonn as they strut, vamp and jitterbug through some of the city's most famous sites in a promotional video produced by Israel's Foreign Ministry. The highlights include Mahane Yehuda Market, the Israel Museum and the Tower of David.
