Houston Symphony Features Dance Stude...

Houston Symphony Features Dance Students for PETRUSHKA

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

The Houston Symphony is teaming up with dozens of students from Crespo Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School Dance Department and Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School Dance Ensemble for a modern-day staging of the 1911 ballet Petrushka, to be premiered at 8 p.m. May 11 and 13 and 2:30 p.m. May 14 at Jones Hall. The classic story of Petrushka will be brought to life by the orchestra and more than 50 costumed students, who will represent the characters of the story - Petrushka, the Moor and the Ballerina - and their loves and jealousies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr 15 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,571 • Total comments across all topics: 280,753,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC