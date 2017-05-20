Houston Symphony Features Dance Students for PETRUSHKA
The Houston Symphony is teaming up with dozens of students from Crespo Elementary Fine Arts Magnet School Dance Department and Meyerland Performing and Visual Arts Middle School Dance Ensemble for a modern-day staging of the 1911 ballet Petrushka, to be premiered at 8 p.m. May 11 and 13 and 2:30 p.m. May 14 at Jones Hall. The classic story of Petrushka will be brought to life by the orchestra and more than 50 costumed students, who will represent the characters of the story - Petrushka, the Moor and the Ballerina - and their loves and jealousies.
