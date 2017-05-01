Herve Koubi Explores his French-Algerian Heritage With Dance
Last Saturday evening, French choreographer Herve Koubi and 12 Algerian and Burkina Faso performers presented "What the Day Owes the Night at the Irvine Barclay Theater in a fascinating act that assimilated both urban and contemporary dance styles to a fusion of music, ranging from opera to indigenous-based melodies. Herve is a very french name, Koubi said himself.
