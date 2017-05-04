Hayley Ryan leads William Edwards School students in Infra workshops Photo Brian Slater (002

It is the first in the country to take part in workshops with the Royal Opera House as part of their studies of Royal Ballet Resident Choreographer Wayne McGregor's one-act ballet Infra. The ballet has been added to AQA's Dance GCSE syllabus as William Edwards hosted a Royal Opera House dance facilitator on Tuesday for the first of their Infra workshops.

