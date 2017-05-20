Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Percussionists...

Gerald Carpenter: UCSB Percussionists Become Dance Band

UCSB's always exciting Percussion Ensemble has added dance to the mix, to make its next concert even more compelling. At 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, in Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall , the Percussion Ensemble will present Ritual and Ceremony: Chamber Music for Percussion, Piano, and Dance.

