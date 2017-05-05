Doug Varone and Dancers to Offer Summer Workshop at Purchase College
New York City's famed Doug Varone and Dancers will offer Summer Workshop 2017, an immersive, three-week workshop for pre-professional and professional dancers, at Purchase College, June 4 - 23, 2017. "The 2017 Summer Workshop marks our 18th year of teaching and sharing our work and process," said Doug Varone, artistic director of Doug Varone and Dancers.
