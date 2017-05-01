Doug Varone and Dancers to Offer DEVICES Choreographic Intensive at Hunter College

New York City's famed Doug Varone and Dancers will once again offer DEVICES: Choreographic Intensive & Mentorship Program in NYC: a one-on-one mentorship program with Doug Varone for experienced choreographers May 28 - June 2, 2017 at Hunter College, 695 Park Ave, NYC 10065. A unique program celebrating its fourth year, the entire scope of the mentorship is divided into three distinct parts over the course of several months.

