Dance.r.evolution: Neos Dance Theatre in Akron mixes hip-hop and ballet
Neos Dance Theatre working with hip-hop dancers, graffiti artists, and urban/pop musicians in its latest project, dance.r.evolution. The multimedia premiere April 22 kicked off a two-year education and outreach program funded by the Knight Foundation, as resident choreographer Mary-Elizabeth Fenn explores how classical and urban arts interact to look at movement in different ways.
