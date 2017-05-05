Cloud 9 and Kaeja D'Dance Open This T...

Cloud 9 and Kaeja D'Dance Open This Tuesday in Repertory

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre and Kaeja d'Dance serve up the best in Canadian contemporary dance as they share a two-week engagement at The Theatre Centre from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday May 20 with works by award-winning choreographers, featuring some of Canada's most celebrated dancers. The two companies present two different programs that will be performed in repertory, comprised of world premieres - Bird Nesting in Fingers in Bloom by DA Hoskins and DEFIANT by Allen Kaeja - and smash hits Room #7 by Montreal's Lina Cruz and Crave by Karen Kaeja.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr 15 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,430 • Total comments across all topics: 280,813,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC