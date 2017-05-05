Cloud 9 and Kaeja D'Dance Open This Tuesday in Repertory

MOonhORsE Dance Theatre and Kaeja d'Dance serve up the best in Canadian contemporary dance as they share a two-week engagement at The Theatre Centre from Tuesday May 9 to Saturday May 20 with works by award-winning choreographers, featuring some of Canada's most celebrated dancers. The two companies present two different programs that will be performed in repertory, comprised of world premieres - Bird Nesting in Fingers in Bloom by DA Hoskins and DEFIANT by Allen Kaeja - and smash hits Room #7 by Montreal's Lina Cruz and Crave by Karen Kaeja.

