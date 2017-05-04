Carmen the movie on way, with Black Swan choreographer directing
Benjamin Millepied, husband of Black Swan star Natalie Portman, will make his feature film directing debut in musical that turns Bizet's story into one about a woman's journey from Mexico to the US in quest for freedom French choreographer Benjamin Millepied will make his cinema directorial debut with a musical adaptation of Carmen , his publicist announced Thursday. The dancer, who is married to actress Natalie Portman, will also be creating the choreography for the film, which centres on a woman's journey from the deserts of Mexico to Los Angeles in search of freedom.
