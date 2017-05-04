Carmen the movie on way, with Black S...

Carmen the movie on way, with Black Swan choreographer directing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Benjamin Millepied, husband of Black Swan star Natalie Portman, will make his feature film directing debut in musical that turns Bizet's story into one about a woman's journey from Mexico to the US in quest for freedom French choreographer Benjamin Millepied will make his cinema directorial debut with a musical adaptation of Carmen , his publicist announced Thursday. The dancer, who is married to actress Natalie Portman, will also be creating the choreography for the film, which centres on a woman's journey from the deserts of Mexico to Los Angeles in search of freedom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dance Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel Apr 15 skriptchur 1
News Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08) Mar '17 Barbara stefani 2
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ... Dec '16 Cry Rooms and Hot... 1
Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16) Sep '16 La Nova 1
News Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07) Aug '16 Soumen 217
News A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Dme Jeannette Ordman 1
See all Dance Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dance Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,518 • Total comments across all topics: 280,795,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC