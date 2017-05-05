Balasole Dance with Guest Miki Orihara at Comes to BAM Fisher, 6/2- 3

ROBERTO VILLANUEVA, Executive & Artistic Director and Founder of BalaSole Dance Company, presents the 18th NYC concert season of BalaSole in "MOLTI," a new program of solos in a broad range of dance styles, music choices and artistic voices, joined by special guest artist MIKI ORIHARA, former principal dancer with the Martha Graham Dance Company, June 2 & 3, 8PM, at BAM Fisher , 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn, NY. This program is part of a split bill concert with the Marie-Christine Giordano Dance.

