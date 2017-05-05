Aurora Nealand and New Orleans artists present live music and dance...

Artist, bandleader and composer Aurora Nealand will partner with choreographer Shannon Stewart to perform music from Nealand's latest album The Monocle: KindHumanKind . A fleet of New Orleans musicians and dancers join Nealand for two performances at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Marigny Opera House .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.