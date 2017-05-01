Arts / When dance and science come together
IT'S a fair bet that dancer/choreographer Liz Lea is the mastermind of "In-Sync", a new dance-science initiative taking the stage as part of Ausdance ACT's Australian Dance Week. Lea joined together with Canberra dance artist Alison Plevey to stage a series of dance works inspired by scientific research such as ecology, psychology, robotics, and genetics.
