Arts / Dance classes inspired by vintage vibes

SWINGTRAIN, the "Zumba of Swing", an elating exercise experience accompanied by the vintage vibes of swing, gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz, has made its way from England to Canberra. Following its success from BBC Dragons' Den Swing Success, a local Canberran, Cathie Gough, is the first in Australian to begin these "joyful cardio classes".

