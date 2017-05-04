Arts / Dance classes inspired by vintage vibes
SWINGTRAIN, the "Zumba of Swing", an elating exercise experience accompanied by the vintage vibes of swing, gospel, rhythm and blues, and jazz, has made its way from England to Canberra. Following its success from BBC Dragons' Den Swing Success, a local Canberran, Cathie Gough, is the first in Australian to begin these "joyful cardio classes".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra City News.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC