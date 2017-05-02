Aliso Viejo dance students take to the streets of San Juan Capistrano's downtown district
A group of dancers from Aliso Viejo's Pave School of the Arts run through an elaborate choreographed number while filming a promotional video for the San Juan Capistrano Historical District on Sunday, April 30, 2017. Photo By Jeff Antenore, Contributing Photographer On an otherwise quiet Sunday morning when there was no train service due to work being done on the rail line, the Capistrano Depot and environs took on a magical ambiance.
