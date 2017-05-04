a Shakertown Revisiteda to make a comeback

In honor of the 225 anniversary of Logan County, the Russellville Arts Council will be having a revival of the popular musical drama "Shakertown Revisited" this summer, June 29, 30, and July 1st at the spacious deGraffenried Auditorium at Russellville High School. The original play was crafted and directed by Western Kentucky professor Dr. Russell Miller who crafted an outdoor musical which inspired a generation of young actors from Warren, Logan, and Simpson Counties for around 20 years of productions.

