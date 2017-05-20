2017 la Mama Moves! Dance Festival to...

2017 la Mama Moves! Dance Festival to Feature World Premieres and More This Spring

The welcome mat for artists from the four corners of the globe has shone brightly at La MaMa's theater entryway for 55 years, and for the past 12, the welcome has been extended to choreographers and dancers participating in the La MaMa Moves! Dance Festival, which this season includes 17 dance companies and artists whose work asks important questions about the conditions of the world in which we are now living. The 2017 festival runs May 18-June 4. Featuring nine world premieres, two U.S. premieres and one New York premiere, the performances take place on all of La MaMa's four indoor stages, as well as outdoors on East 4th Street for its 2017 "Dancing in the Street Block Party" on May 20, and for the first time, world-wide on the web.

