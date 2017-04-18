Young dancers from Terence Lewis' troupe will help you explore your inner self
How do you define a spontaneous combustion of physical and emotional bodies on stage, trapped in an unpredictable spell of dance and theatre that provokes, and dares to bare the unspeakable truth within? That's what Paara's Kamshet Project: The Beauty Within The Beast at the Jugnee Dance festival hopes to unveil. "It is a cutting-edge performance that involves both contemporary dance and theatre and looks at the darker side of human nature, and the various emotions that are suppressed, deep inside.
