Young dancers brighten council meeting
Kelley's Fine Arts senior ballet dancers Martha Jones, Meredith Creel and Halee Mann twirl as they perform to Ingrid Michaelson's "Keep Breathing" during Tuesday night's Camden City Council meeting. They and their younger jazz dance counterparts received a standing ovation from council and others present at the meeting.
