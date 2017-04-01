World dance master's show to be performed free in Perth

A masterpiece from world-renowned choreographer William Forsythe has been performed in Australia for the first time, with 14 independent dancers from across the country and New Zealand chosen for the unique show. Brought to Perth audiences through STRUT Dance, a centre for choreographic development, Forsythe's seminal work 'One Flat Thing, Reproduced' includes 20 tables set on stage, which the dancers weave through, around, over and under.

