World Dance Day: Different dance styles are different forms of work out -Somdatta Saha
New Delhi , April 30: Dance, one of the most gracious forms of art, is not only the vessel to express emotions, but also a key to stay fit, for people of all ages, shapes and sizes. Other than improving heart and lungs condition, managing weight and strengthening, this form of art improves mental functioning, psychological wellbeing, self-confidence and self-esteem and better social skills.
