When A Music Legend Was Killed Playing In Central London

The band - according to Time magazine - had been playing Oh, Johnny, Oh Johnny, How You Can Love! When the sirens started to wail, and the bombs fell harder, Ken 'Snakehips' Johnson conducted more furiously and the band played louder. One customer from the time remembered of the venue, "Although the Blitz was happening outside, you felt quite safe because you were underground, away from where the bombs were landing."

