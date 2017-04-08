'Walking With 'Trane': A dance ode to...

'Walking With 'Trane': A dance ode to the art of Coltrane

"Walking With 'Trane," a 90-minute dance inspired by saxophonist and composer John Coltrane, which Urban Bush Women performed Friday and Saturday nights at the Kennedy Center, is more than a tribute to a jazz icon. It immerses the audience in what it is to be an artist.

