UWM Dance to Present SPRINGDANCES: ALCHEMY This Weekend

Springdances: Alchemy features new choreographic works by UWM's Department of Dance faculty Daniel Burkholder, Maria Gillespie, Dani Kuepper, and Guest Artist Holly Johnston with an original sound score by Tim Russell, running April 27-May 1, 2017 at Kenilworth Square East Gallery. Johnston is a California-based choreographer and director of Ledges and Bones Dance Project.

