UWM Dance to Present SPRINGDANCES: ALCHEMY This Weekend
Springdances: Alchemy features new choreographic works by UWM's Department of Dance faculty Daniel Burkholder, Maria Gillespie, Dani Kuepper, and Guest Artist Holly Johnston with an original sound score by Tim Russell, running April 27-May 1, 2017 at Kenilworth Square East Gallery. Johnston is a California-based choreographer and director of Ledges and Bones Dance Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|Apr 15
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC