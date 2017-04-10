Upset the Rhythm: Producer Clark on the Dance Between Beauty and Tension
British electronic artist Chris Clark has been releasing forward-thinking techno on Warp Records since 2001, walking the line between aggressive, in-your-face body music and gorgeous, cerebral melodies. Last week Warp released Death Peak , Clark's ninth full length and the greatest summation of the producer's tremendous talent at tickling the mind and the body simultaneously.
