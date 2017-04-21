Um School of Theatre & Dance to Showc...

Um School of Theatre & Dance to Showcase Dance New Works This May

The University of Montana School of Theatre & Dance's Dance Program presents its most experimental new choreography in the culminating concert of the year, Dance New Works. Held in the Dance Program's intimate home venue, the Open Space, Dance New Works features three separate programs highlighting raw new choreographers, collaborative projects between choreographers and lighting designers, and capstone work of BFA graduating seniors.

