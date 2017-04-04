UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater/Dance Presents its Annual Spring Dance Concert FREE | FALL
UC Santa Barbara's Department of Theater and Dance offers a student-centered performance comprised of a diverse range of choreographic voices in our 2017 Spring Dance Concert: Free Opening the evening of dance, members of the UCSB Dance Company will perform Buffalo, a powerful work by Stephanie Gilliland. It is a high intensity athletic work that brings the dancers face to face with their inner strength and fragility.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC