UC Santa Barbara Department of Theater/Dance Presents its Annual Spring Dance Concert FREE | FALL

UC Santa Barbara's Department of Theater and Dance offers a student-centered performance comprised of a diverse range of choreographic voices in our 2017 Spring Dance Concert: Free Opening the evening of dance, members of the UCSB Dance Company will perform Buffalo, a powerful work by Stephanie Gilliland. It is a high intensity athletic work that brings the dancers face to face with their inner strength and fragility.

