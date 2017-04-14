UAA presents New Dances 2017

APRN

Spring Returns . And so it does in the remounting of Director and Choreographer Brian Jeffery's aptly named dance piece being performed as part of UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance's New Dances 2017 this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Main Stage .

Chicago, IL

