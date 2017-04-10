TJC's DanceFest features - Snow White'

TJC's DanceFest features - Snow White'

Tyler Junior College's Dance Department and Academy of Dance present DanceFest 2017, featuring a full-length, contemporary production of the classic fairytale, "Snow White." Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, April 21; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22; and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, in Wise Auditorium on the TJC main campus.

