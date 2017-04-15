Theatre students showcase talents in New York

Eight seniors in Northwestern State University's Theatre and Dance program participated in the program's first senior showcase in New York City during the university's spring break. Northwestern State students Chase Miller of West Monroe, Taylor Smith of Leesville, Jesse Kortus of Shreveport, Annie Dauzat of Watson, Luke Matherne of Monroe, Michael Carrier of Lafayette, Jessi Miller of Mansfield and Marissa McMickens of Pineville were accompanied by Dr. Corey Trahan, director of Northwestern State's musical theatre concentration, and Professor of Theatre Dr. Vicki Parrish.

