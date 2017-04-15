Theatre students showcase talents in New York
Eight seniors in Northwestern State University's Theatre and Dance program participated in the program's first senior showcase in New York City during the university's spring break. Northwestern State students Chase Miller of West Monroe, Taylor Smith of Leesville, Jesse Kortus of Shreveport, Annie Dauzat of Watson, Luke Matherne of Monroe, Michael Carrier of Lafayette, Jessi Miller of Mansfield and Marissa McMickens of Pineville were accompanied by Dr. Corey Trahan, director of Northwestern State's musical theatre concentration, and Professor of Theatre Dr. Vicki Parrish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PeaTublikan Dancers Cancel
|12 hr
|skriptchur
|1
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar '17
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC