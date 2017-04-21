Theatre Rhinoceros to Present Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

Theatre Rhinoceros presents Priscilla, Queen of the Desert - The Musical, with a book by Australian film director-writer Stephan Elliott and Allan Scott , using well-known pop songs as its score, directed by John Fisher , with msical direction by Dan Feyer and choreography by AeJay Mitchell . The show will run May 27 - July 1, 2017.

