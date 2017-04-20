The Dance Cartel to Bring Energy-Busting Experience ONTHEFLOOR to OBERON
OBERON, the American Repertory Theater's Second Stage and club theater venue, presents ONTHEFLOOR, created and performed by The Dance Cartel. Performances will be held on Thursday, April 27 and Friday, April 28 at OBERON, 2 Arrow St, Cambridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dance Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ballroom Dancing at Roseville Veteran's Hall (Jun '08)
|Mar 11
|Barbara stefani
|2
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Joyce Theater to Present Israel's L-E-V in ...
|Dec '16
|Cry Rooms and Hot...
|1
|Captive in Cryogenic Curio Shoppe? (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|La Nova
|1
|Record breaker Kumar Sanu talks about music (Aug '07)
|Aug '16
|Soumen
|217
|A hora away from professional, Misgav's troupes... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Dme Jeannette Ordman
|1
|Scheherazade to be Show at Convention (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Sentator Bloanshorts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dance Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC