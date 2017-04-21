TCL responds to Gajadhars' housing plight

Living in a rat-infested house with two-year-old daughter Arti is finally taking a toll on the health of Andy Gajadhar, who fell ill yesterday, a day after the T&T Guardian highlighted their story of hardship. Dozens of people offered to help the ailing man and his daughter, who live at Hilltop Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, yesterday.

