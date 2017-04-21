TCL responds to Gajadhars' housing plight
Living in a rat-infested house with two-year-old daughter Arti is finally taking a toll on the health of Andy Gajadhar, who fell ill yesterday, a day after the T&T Guardian highlighted their story of hardship. Dozens of people offered to help the ailing man and his daughter, who live at Hilltop Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay, yesterday.
Read more at Trinidad Guardian.
