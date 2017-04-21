Take Root Presents MoveWorks and Ball...

Take Root Presents MoveWorks and Ballaro Dance, 4/21

MoveWorks program will include four works by the company - a continuation of the Helga Series - an ongoing exploration into a the psyche of a simple, yet comedic, country-woman; The Red Scarf - a slapstick comedy; a new contemporary ballet duet choreographed by co-director Christian Serrano-Goden; and a new work by guest choreographer Sandra Shih Parks. Ballaro Dance presents three works: Stairway To Nowhere , a quirky solo where the dancer shifts through various characters.

