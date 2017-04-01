Sunday Go Pick: Argentinian dance company Che Malambo
Powerhouse Argentinian dance company Che Malambo performs at Zoellner Arts Center on Sunday, April 2. The spirit of the South American gaucho will come to the stage of Zoellner Arts Center on Sunday, April 2. Argentinian dance company Che Malambo presents a spectacle that includes precision footwork, rhythmic stomping, drumming and song. Malambo began in the 17th century as duels that tested agility, strength and dexterity among the gaucho.
